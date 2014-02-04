Tonnies: Draxler does not want to sign for Bayern

Draxler was linked with Premier League leaders Arsenal in the January transfer window, but a move did not materialise.

Bayern are also thought to be monitoring the 20-year-old attacking midfielder, whose contract at the Veltins Arena does not expire until June 2018.

However, Tonnies insists that Draxler has no interest in joining the defending German champions.

"I can rule out, 100 per cent, that Julian Draxler wants to go to Bayern," Tonnies said.

Draxler is said to be nearing a return from an ankle injury that has kept him out of the side since December, but Tonnies accepts that his departure from the Gelsenkirchen club is inevitable.

"We will not keep such a super talent at Schalke forever," he added. "There are also larger clubs."