Torino confirm Darmian switch to United

Torino have confirmed the sale of Italy defender Matteo Darmian to Manchester United.

The transfer sees the full-back end a four-year association with the Serie A club and follows United's capture of Bastian Schweinsteiger earlier on Saturday.

It had been reported earlier this week that United had agreed a fee with Torino for Darmian, who has the versatility to play across the backline, with Old Trafford boss Louis van Gaal confirming a medical was set to take place on Friday.

And Darmian has now become United's third signing of the transfer window, following Schweinsteiger and Memphis Depay - who completed his switch from PSV last month.

"Torino Football Club announces that it has sold to Manchester United, outright, the rights of the player Matteo Darmian," read a club statement.

"President Urbano Cairo would like to thank Matteo Darmian for the seriousness, commitment and professionalism he has demonstrated in the last few years.

"From President Cairo to the youngest of the youth teams, all of Torino hopes Matteo has the best satisfaction for this extraordinary experience."

Darmian has 13 caps for Italy and played in all three of his country's games at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.