Torpedo Moscow to play behind closed doors

A section of the Torpedo support directed monkey chants at the Zenit forward during Sunday's game at Saturn Stadium, which finished 1-1.

Zenit manager Andre Villas-Boas branded the abuse "a disgrace", although Hulk rightfully took the moral high ground, blowing a kiss in the direction of the perpetrators and then calling on fans to "respect all of the players" in a post-game interview.

On Wednesday, the Russian Premier League confirmed Torpedo's sanction, with the club also hit with a 300,000 (£3,339) ruble fine.

Torpedo's next two home games, against Spartak Moscow and Terek Grozny, will now be played out in front of an empty stadium.

The Russian Premier League also warned that "in the case of repetition of such violations, the club will be applied with more stringent penalties".