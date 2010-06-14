Torrado: France don't scare us

"We have to get a result. We have to look to win against France," Torrado said of the 1998 World Cup winners whose squad includes the likes of Franck Ribery and Thierry Henry.

"At the end of the day, we're not playing against their stars, we're playing 11 against 11. We have to be warriors," he told a news conference on Monday.

Mexico were slick in attack but sloppy in front of goal in their 1-1 draw with hosts South Africa in the tournament's opening match on Friday.

That result, and France's subsequent 0-0 draw with Uruguay, has left the group wide open and has put even greater emphasis on Mexico's clash with the French in Polokwane.

Torrado dismissed talk that the importance of the match would have Mexican nerves jangling and said the mood in the camp was very good.

"It's a World Cup so the pressure is always there but there's no problem in the squad," the 115-cap midfield enforcer added at the team hotel outside Johannesburg.

Team mate Carlos Vela, part of the Mexicans goal-shy forward line, was similarly positive.

"We know we have a good team and we can win against France. We'll come out looking to win," he said before rushing off to catch the team bus heading to training.

"I've got to work otherwise I won't score," a smiling Vela said as he dashed out of the room.

