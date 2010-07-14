Torres tears thigh muscle

The Liverpool forward came on as a late substitute in the World Cup final victory against Netherlands in Johannesburg on Sunday, and pulled up in pain after chasing a ball near the end of extra time.

The federation did not say how long the player would be out for, and said they were sending the medical results to his club.

Torres returned from knee surgery just before the finals in South Africa but did not look sharp and failed to score throughout the tournament.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook