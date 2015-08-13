Torres tips Pedro to succeed in Premier League

Fernando Torres believes Spain international team-mate Pedro has all the ability to succeed in the Premier League amid interest from Manchester United.

Pedro, who scored the match-winning goal in extra time as Barcelona edged Sevilla 5-4 in Tuesday's UEFA Super Cup, has been linked to United as the forward searches for regular game time.

Torres - now plying his trade with boyhood club Atletico Madrid - spent time in the Premier League with Liverpool and Chelsea, and feels the 28-year-old can make the transition from Spain to England.

"He is a good friend, and if he decides that England is the next step in his career, I am sure he will do very well there," Torres told The Mirror.

"He has all the ability you would expect from a player who has been at Barcelona for so many years, but also he has a great work ethic.

"He works hard, he will help defend, he won't be bullied, he has everything to succeed in The Premier League.

"I think he will find it very hard to leave Barcelona, but I understand as much as anybody how important it is to be playing regularly - especially once you reach a certain age. You need to be at a club where you are playing a lot of football."