Tottenham 1 Newcastle United 2: Mitrovic and Perez stun Spurs

Newcastle United climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone with a last-gasp 2-1 comeback win at Tottenham.

Mauricio Pochettino's men seemed set to extend their unbeaten run in the league to 15 matches and climb into the top four after Eric Dier glanced home his third goal of the campaign from Christian Eriksen's 39th-minute corner.

Steve McClaren's visitors offered little as an attacking force until the 74th minute, when Aleksandar Mitrovic pounced 109 seconds after coming on as Tottenham failed to deal with a Jack Colback set-piece.

Spurs were then unsettled as Newcastle attacked them with renewed ambition and they could not hold out – Mitrovic turning creator for fellow substitute Ayoze Perez to drill a shot through Hugo Lloris from a tight angle in the third minute of stoppage time.

Newcastle are up to 15th after back-to-back wins, while Tottenham's first loss since the opening day at Manchester United leaves them in fifth and level on points with sixth-placed Crystal Palace.

Tom Carroll made a first Premier League start in midfield for Tottenham, replacing Moussa Dembele, while McClaren stuck with the Newcastle XI that beat Liverpool last time out.

Harry Kane cut in from the left flank and let fly from 20 yards to force Rob Elliot into a save low down to his left in the second minute.

Newcastle might have had an early lead through Siem de Jong but the Dutchman's goalbound shot struck his onrushing strike partner Papiss Cisse.

England midfielder Dele Alli was twice let down by his control in the area when picked out by a fine chipped pass as Tottenham made most of the running.

Cisse headed a Paul Dummett cross wide in the 33rd minute before Elliot twice saved brilliantly in quick succession to thwart Erik Lamela.

From the corner following the second save, Newcastle left Dier unmarked at the near post – Elliot coming close to further heroics but only managing to touch the well-placed header inside his far post.

Danny Rose should have doubled Tottenham's advantage two minutes from half-time but pulled wastefully wide when Eriksen's deflected strike ran invitingly into his path.

Newcastle enjoyed their clearest opening so far seven minutes into the second half when Moussa Sissoko threaded a pass beyond the Spurs defence and Cisse sent a low left-footed effort wide.

Kane called Elliot into action once more from distance and he kept his cool when a firmly hit attempt from Eriksen bobbled awkwardly.

The keeper's fine work was rewarded in the 74th minute when Fabricio Coloccini headed Colback's delivery across goal, where Chancel Mbemba's stooping effort was kept out by a tumbling Lloris, before Mitrovic prodded home the rebound.

Toby Alderweireld made a vital clearance from Sissoko's low cross with Mitrovic lurking as Newcastle chased a second major Premier League scalp in as many weeks.

McClaren reacted with anguish on the touchline to that spurned chance but he was wrapped with delight at the death as Perez capped a lively cameo in memorable style.