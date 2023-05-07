Tottenham & Crystal Palace investigating racial abuse aimed at Son Heung-min

Tottenham and Crystal Palace say they are investigating racial abuse aimed at Spurs' South Korean attacker Son Heung-min in Saturday's Premier League clash in north London.

After the game, which Tottenham won 1-0 thanks to a Harry Kane header, videos emerged on social media which appeared to show a fan making a racist gesture towards Son after he was substituted late in the second half.

"We are aware of a video circulating online (as well as reports made directly to us) regarding an individual in the away end at Spurs yesterday, appearing to make racist gestures towards Heung-min Son," Palace said in a statement. (opens in new tab) on Sunday.

And they added: "Evidence has been shared with the police, and when he is identified, he will face a club ban. We will not tolerate such behaviour in our club."

Last year, Son was the subject of similar abuse at Chelsea, which resulted in a ban for one of the Blues' fans.

"Discrimination of any kind is abhorrent and has no place in society, our game and at our Club," Spurs said on their website.

"We are working with Met Police and Crystal Palace to investigate and identify the individual involved.

"We will do everything in our powers to ensure that if found guilty, the individual will receive the strongest possible action - as was the case earlier this season when Son suffered similar racial abuse at Chelsea."