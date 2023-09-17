Tottenham & Sheffield United condemn racial abuse aimed at Wes Foderingham
The goalkeeper was targeted on social media after conceding two late goals to Spurs in the sides' Premier League clash on Saturday
Tottenham and Sheffield United have condemned the racial abuse suffered by Wes Foderingham in the aftermath of the teams' Premier League clash in north London on Saturday.
Spurs scored twice in added time to come from a goal down and seal the latest comeback win in Premier League history as Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski struck in the 98th and 100th minutes, respectively.
Foderingham could do nothing to prevent the late comeback and had impressely helped to keep Angel Postecoglou's men at bay as the home side racked up 28 shots at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
But on Sunday, Sheffield United revealed the 32-year-old had been targeted with racial abuse online after the game.
"Sheffield United condemn the racist, abusive and threatening messages that have been sent to Wes Foderingham after yesterday's game against Spurs," the Blades said on social media.
"The club will now work with relevant bodies to investigate and support Wes. There is no room for racism in our game."
Spurs also made a statement on social media on Sunday, which read: "We are disgusted to hear of racist, abusive and threatening messages sent to Wes Foderingham following yesterday's match.
"The club stands firmly against all forms of discrimination and will cooperate fully with Sheffield United and the relevant bodies in their investigations.
"We shall not hesitate in taking the strongest possible action, including club bans, against any so-called fan found responsible."
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
By Ben Hayward
By Ben Hayward
