Tottenham captain Son Heung-min has a weird contract clause – that BANS him from taking photos with fans
Tottenham captain Son Heung-min isn't allowed to touch your phone unless it's pre-approved – remember that next time you ask for a selfie
Tottenham star Son Heung-min is one of the most popular and beloved footballers on the planet – but if you ask him to take a photo, you might be disappointed.
Don't worry, though: he's not secretly a diva who refuses to be photographed with supporters. The perma-grinning South Korea forward is still more than happy to take a picture… provided it's a specific brand of tech.
It's been revealed via a viral TikTok video that super Sonny isn't allowed to take a photo with an iPhone, a Pixel or even your old Motorola Razr (Google it, kids – they were so cool back in the day), as part of his deal with South Korean technology giant Samsung.
In the video, a fan approaches him and asks for a photo with him. The Spurs star explains that he can't be seen holding her phone… since it's an iPhone.
Later in the same video, Son – who's currently on international duty with the Taegeuk Warriors – is more than happy to take a snap with a fan who's brought her Tottenham shirt along… given that she has a Samsung Galaxy model.
VIDEO: How Ange Postecoglou Has ALREADY Fixed Tottenham
We've heard of strange clauses in football before, of course. Stefan Schwartz infamously had a clause in one deal to prevent him going to space, while Ronaldinho once stipulated that he wanted to go partying at least twice a week in a previous contract.
Exclusivity seems fairly standard, though. Ironically for Son, however, he's on a different wavelength in terms of boots and kits, though.
Son is an Adidas athlete but wears Nike kits for both club and country. It's strangely common, really, with Adidas's biggest client, Lionel Messi, donning Nike for so many years (at Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain) and Nike's biggest, Cristiano Ronaldo, wearing Adidas for so long (at Real Madrid, Juventus and his return to Manchester United).
If only those two brands could find a way to prevent their major stars from touching rival products like Samsung have…
More Tottenham Hotspur and Son Heung-min stories
Tottenham reached an agreement for Brennan Johnson on deadline day – but couldn't find a way to sign Conor Gallagher.
It's been revealed, meanwhile, that Son Heung-min is a year younger than he previously thought due to changes in South Korean law.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Most Popular
By Mark White
By Tom Hancock
By Ben Hayward