Tottenham 'on the verge of signing top Croatian centre-back' Luka Vuskovic

Tottenham are reportedly 'on the verge of signing' talented Croatian centre-back Luka Vuskovic from Hajduk Split.

New Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou signed Mick van de Ven from Wolfsburg in the summer and the Dutch international has gone straight into the starting line-up, but the Australian was keen to bring in another defender before the end of the transfer window.

According to the BBC, Tottenham had a late £20 million bid for Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly rejected, with other reports claiming the north London club were frustrated at being unable to move on out-of-favour centre-back Eric Dier.

With Dier seemingly now out of the first-team picture as Postecoglou prioritises pace at the back, Spurs are short in central defence.

But Fabrizio Romano claims the Lilywhites are set to beat five other clubs to the signing of highly rated Vuskovic.

The Italian journalist revealed on Twitter that personal terms with the player have already been agreed, with Spurs and Hajduk finalising paperwork on the deal to sign the young centre-back.

Vuskovic is just 16 years old and has made only a handful of appearances for Hajduk's first team.

It is unclear if the defender would remain on loan with the Split side or link up with Tottenham's development squad in January.

The youngest Croatian to play and score in the UEFA Youth League, Vuskovic made his senior debut for Hajduk two days after his 16th birthday.

A commanding presence at the back, Vuskovic stands at 6 ft 4 in (193cm).

