Richarlison inspires Tottenham to latest comeback win in Premier League history

Richarlison came off the bench to lead Tottenham to the latest comeback win in Premier League history on Saturday as Spurs fought from a goal down to beat Sheffield United 2-1 in added time.

After a goalless first half at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Gustavo Hamer put the visitors in front after 74 minutes and the Blades were still ahead as the match went into injury time.

With 12 minutes added on, there was still time for a fightback and in the 98th minute, Richarlison rose to glance home a corner from Ivan Perisic and level the scores at 1-1.

It was Richarlison's first goal for Tottenham at home in the Premier League and the Brazilian, who came on in the 81st minute, was instrumental as Spurs went on to win the match.

There were almost 100 minutes on the clock as the Brazilian ran into the left-hand side of the area and squared for Dejan Kulusevski, who cut the ball back and blasted into the top corner to send the home fans into raptures.

Richarlison had been in tears on the bench during the international break after he was substituted following a missed chance for Brazil against Bolivia.

The former Everton forward said he would seek 'psychological help' on his return to England, revealing he had been through a 'turbulent time' over the past few months.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's match, Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou inisted he and the club would support the Brazilian.

"Whatever Richy needs, we will help him get to the space he wants to get to," he said.

"He put it out there because he was quite emotional after a game and we will give him support he needs, but we do that for all players and most professional clubs do."

But in the meantime, there is surely no better therapy than turning defeat into victory for your club, in front of your fans and deep in added time.

