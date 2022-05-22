Tottenham beat Arsenal to fourth and Champions League football

Heung-min Son and Dejan Kulusevski scored twice each as Tottenham thrashed Norwich 5-0 to secure fourth place ahead of north London rivals Arsenal and Champions League qualification on the final day of the Premier League season.

Spurs started the day two points clear of the Gunners and needed only a draw to seal fourth spot, but a win rarely looked in doubt against an already-relegated Norwich side.

January signings Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski, who was back in the starting XI after recovering from a virus, combined to give Tottenham the lead after 16 minutes.

Bentancur then set up Harry Kane to head home a second with 32 minutes gone after some dreadful defending from the home side.

By that time, Arsenal had gone 2-0 up in their match at home to Everton, following a Gabriel Martinelli penalty after 27 minutes and an Eddie Nketiah effort just after the half-hour mark.

Everton pulled a goal back in first-half stoppage time through Donny van de Beek, but the Gunners added two more in quick succession after the break with strikes from Cedric Soares and Gabriel to make it 4-1. Martin Odegaard later added a fifth.

Back at Carrow Road, Kulusevski saw a weak effort cleared off the line when he should have slotted into an empty net, but made amends shortly afterwards as he hammered home his second of the afternoon and Tottenham's third.

Son later made it 4-0 from a Lucas Moura pass and smashed in a stunner minutes later to briefly overtake Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in the Premier League scoring charts.

The big win in Norwich sees Spurs return to the Champions League for the first time since a last-16 exit to RB Leipzig in 2019-20.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have now finished behind Tottenham in the Premier League every season since pipping Spurs to second place in 2015-16 under Arsene Wenger and the Gunners will have to be content with fifth and Europa League football next term.