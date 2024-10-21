Tottenham chasing exciting youngster dubbed the 'next Bukayo Saka': report

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to sign an exciting young talent compared to Bukayo Saka, but they will have to act fast in order to acquire his services.

In the summer, Tottenham spent a club record £65m on Dominic Solanke, while they also added teenagers Archie Gray, Wilson Odobert and Lucas Bergvall to Ange Postecoglou's side.

But, with Spurs' recruitment clearly driven to the future, the club's hierarchy are looking to add more future stars to their side in the coming transfer windows.

Tottenham linked with the 'next Bukayo Saka'

Dorgu plays for Leece (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to The Mirror, Tottenham are chasing the signature of Leece's versatile Patrick Dorgu, who has started at left-wing, right-wing and even right back already so far this season.

That's despite having Dorgu having made the majority of his 2023/24 appearances for Leece at left-back. Once manager Luca Gotti arrived in March, though, he pushed Dorgu further forward, with the 19-year-old now thriving in a more advanced position. Indeed, he hasn't played one game at left-back this term.

His versatility has been compared to Bukayo Saka, who played a number of positions for Arsenal when first breaking into the first team a few years ago now. Of course, the England international has now settled at right-wing, with Dorgu's positional path also looking similar.

Dorgu celebrates scoring on Denmark debut (Image credit: Getty Images)

The report adds that Chelsea are also interested in Dorgu, who is valued at £10m by Transfermarkt with his contract expiring in 2029.

Dorgu has clearly made a marked improvement in recent months, too, with Denmark manager Morten Wieghorst calling him up for the national team in Septemer. He scored on his debut in September against Switzerland, before making his first start earlier this month in the return Nations League fixture.

Fiorentina News claims that it's unlikely Dorgu will still be at Leece come the start of the 2025/26 season, with his contract length helping the Italian side demand a premium fee for his sale.

In FourFourTwo's view, it certainly makes sense that both Tottenham and Chelsea would be keeping tabs on Dorgu. Spurs have picked up relative unknowns in Destiny Udogie, Guglielmo Vicario and Radu Dragusin from Serie A in recent years, while their recent focus on teenagers also suggests the club's commitment to discovering talented youngsters.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are consistently scouting for the brightest young talent in world football, with Dorgu certainly fitting that bill.