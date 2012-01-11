Tottenham considering Samba swoop

Spurs have been heavily linked with the Congolese international in recent weeks, and with Ledley King and William Gallas both currently sidelined through injury, a potential move this month has been mooted.

The veteran tactician has made no secret of his admiration for the powerful centre-back after seemingly missing out to Chelsea in the hunt for Gary Cahill.

Queens Park Rangers are also thought to be interested, especially now that former Blackburn boss Mark Hughes has taken over at Loftus Road.

However, Redknapp believes that any race for the 27-year-old would be won by the North London giants.

"I've tried to sign Cahill so many times. He is a good player and he is not expensive," the Tottenham boss is quoted as saying in the Daily Mail.

"Samba is a good player, too. If Tottenham wanted him we would have a big chance, with no disrespect to QPR."

Recent reports suggest that big spending Paris Saint-Germain could make a surprise swoop for the former Hertha Berlin stopper.



ByBen McAleer