Tottenham do Arsenal a favour by beating Gunners' title rivals Manchester City

Tottenham have done north London adversaries Arsenal a favour by beating the Gunners' title rivals Manchester City in the Premier League.
Harry Kane's first-half goal saw the Spurs striker become the club's all-time record scorer with 267 goals, overtaking the legendary Jimmy Greaves, and it turned out to be the winner at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Arsenal had lost at Everton on Saturday and for City, this was a chance to close the gap provisionally to two points, albeit with one more game played.
But the champions were well below their best and Tottenham held on to win with 10 men after Cristian Romero was sent off late in the game.
So City remain five points behind Arsenal, having played one more match than the Gunners. The two teams still have to play each other twice in the Premier League this season.
For Spurs, it was a big win without manager Antonio Conte, who is recovering from surgery after having his gall bladder removed this week.
Tottenham are fifth, a point behind Newcastle and three adrift of Manchester United, having played one more than both of those teams.
Ben Hayward
