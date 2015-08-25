Tottenham to face Arsenal in League Cup
London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal will lock horns in the third round of the League Cup.
Tottenham have been handed a mouth-watering third-round tie with arch-rivals Arsenal in the League Cup.
Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham - runners-up to Chelsea last season - will host Arsenal at White Hart Lane in the week commencing September 21.
The Midlands will also be treated to a derby, with Aston Villa set to entertain Birmingham City.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.