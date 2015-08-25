Trending

Tottenham to face Arsenal in League Cup

London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal will lock horns in the third round of the League Cup.

Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham - runners-up to Chelsea last season - will host Arsenal at White Hart Lane in the week commencing September 21.

The Midlands will also be treated to a derby, with Aston Villa set to entertain Birmingham City.