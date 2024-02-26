Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario explains Ange-ball: ‘We want to play quickly’

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has opened up on Ange-ball, on pleasing the fans and how it feels to make a big save in front of 60,000 Spurs supporters.

Vicario has won rave reviews with his performances this term, settling quickly and stepping up with spectacular saves seemingly in every match for Ange Postecoglou's side.

After joining Tottenham from Empoli last summer, Vicario spoke to the club's official site of wanting to hear the noise from the supporters when he makes a big save.

So what is it like in front of 60,000 fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

"Unbelievable," Vicario told FourFourTwo in an exclusive interview. "Every time you pull off a save, you're absolutely buzzing. When you play in front of 60,000 people in a stadium like we have, it's amazing.

"Maybe after a save, a big moment follows and you score a goal, you win the game and you see all of the crowd going crazy. That's an awesome moment."

In the full interview, which is out this month, Vicario speaks about the Chelsea game in November when Spurs continued to defend on the halfway line despite having been reduced to 10 men and how the team's style under Postecoglou is non-negotiable.

"We want to play quickly, keep attacking and show our character," he said. "Because we can engage the fans with that style of football."

Tottenham were scheduled to face Chelsea on Friday, but that match was postponed due to the Blues' participation in Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Liverpool.

Spurs and Vicario return to action in the Premier League at home to Crystal Palace next weekend.

Read the full interview with Guglielmo Vicario in the current issue of FourFourTwo, in shops now, or BUY HERE WITH FREE DELIVERY

More Tottenham Hotspur and Guglielmo Vicario stories

‘Signing for Tottenham was one of the best days of my life’: Guglielmo Vicario on move to Spurs

‘He speaks about football and about life - and he tells us some stories that stay inside our dressing room…’ Tottenham star Guglielmo Vicario on what working with Ange Postecoglou is REALLY like

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou: It’s hard to get recruitment wrong at Spurs