Tottenham report: Spurs line up Premier League goalkeeper as Hugo Lloris successor

Tottenham are considering a move for Brentford goalkeeper David Raya

Tottenham have identified Brentford goalkeeper David Raya as a possible successor to Hugo Lloris, according to reports.

The club captain's contract runs until 2024 but Spurs (opens in new tab) are already on the lookout for long-term replacements.

Lloris could even depart this summer if Tottenham are able to secure a successor to the long-serving goalkeeper.

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte looks dejected during his side's 2-0 loss at home to Aston Villa. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the Daily Telegraph (opens in new tab), Tottenham are keeping close tabs on Raya ahead of a potential swoop in the summer.

Antonio Conte is keen to strengthen his squad in the January window but a goalkeeper is not on his wish list for the time being.

Tottenham are instead targeting a new right wing-back and a forward, but they will look to bring in another shot-stopper ahead of next season.

And Raya is a goalkeeper that Spurs admire after his fine performances for Brentford (opens in new tab) since their promotion from the Championship in 2021.

The Spain international is only under contract at the Gtech Community Stadium for another 18 months, which could pave the way for an exit this summer.

Raya, who is valued at £19.4m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab), has kept five clean sheets in the Premier League this season.

Tottenham players celebrate a goal in the Premier League (Image credit: Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Conte's side registered a 1-0 victory over Portsmouth at the weekend to advance to the fourth round of the FA Cup, where they will face Championship side Preston North End later this month.

Tottenham will return to Premier League action against north London rivals Arsenal (opens in new tab) this weekend.

Spurs are currently two points adrift of the Champions League qualification spots despite having played a game more than fourth-placed Manchester United (opens in new tab).

