Tottenham have out-run everyone, Kane warns Liverpool

Tottenham star Harry Kane expects a tough encounter in Jurgen Klopp's first game in charge of Liverpool - but has warned that Spurs are ready to out-run them.

Klopp's renowned 'gegenpressing' style of football at Borussia Dortmund drew admirers from across Europe and the 48-year-old has already told fans to expect "full-throttle football" at Anfield after his appointment as manager.

Kane, however, says Spurs have displayed their own impressive pressing game under Mauricio Pochettino this season and has backed them to match anything Klopp can inspire his side to produce.

"In the first couple of games after a managerial appointment everybody tries to impress so they will probably have that little five per cent extra than usual," Kane said after England's 3-0 win over Lithuania. "We expect that. The Liverpool players at England could not wait to get back to start working under him.

"But we have out-run every team we have played so far this season and that's a sign we're playing the manager's tactics right and are fit enough to do it. And that's what we have to do again on Saturday. Obviously Liverpool, with a new manager, will be up for it. But we know what we have to do."

Tottenham are just two points outside the top four after eight matches and Kane believes they are benefiting from a lack of pressure in the race for Europe.

"Nobody is really talking about us and the top four, and that's probably a good thing," he added. "We haven't lost in the league since the first game of the season. We've had a few draws where we should have won as well, but we are playing well and doing the right things.

"We have a fit, young squad and we are training hard. We are happy to stay under the radar and keep putting in good performances because it's very open this year. That's down to the standard of the Premier League – anyone can beat anyone, and that's been shown a lot this season.

"Personally, I just need to keep working hard and do my best for Tottenham. That's all I can do. I'm doing the right things. I've just got to keep going at it, keep working hard and the goals will come."