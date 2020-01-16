Tottenham are in constant contact with Nowrich's Max Aarons' representatives - report

Aarons is a long-term target of Tottenham's and could be edging closer to a move to North London.

Spurs have intensified their efforts to sign the young Englishman and are 'calling every day', according to Football Insider.

Aarons has been identified by Spurs' scouting team as possessing the qualities needed to make him an elite player.

The same guidelines were used to assess Ryan Sessegnon before Spurs signed him from Fulham last summer.

Norwich rely heavily on Aarons, who was a fundamental part of their Championship-winning side last year.

The same can be said in the Premier League with the 20-year-old playing the full 90 minutes in 20 out of 22 games so far.

The right-back position has become a problem for Spurs, who have struggled to fill the role since Kyle Walker left for Manchester City.

Kieran Trippier had an influential stint, but soon lost ex-Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino's favour and left for La Liga.

Kyle Walker-Peters held a place in the starting XI for a while but is now expected to leave the club.

Serge Aurier had fallen down the pecking order over the years but has recently been a regular starter for Jose Mourinho.

Spurs hope Aarons will be the breath of fresh air needed to rejuvenate and invigorate a position that has gone stale.

Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund have also been linked to Aarons in recent months.

