Tottenham could pay incredible £96m for Josko Gvardiol: report

Tottenham could land Josko Gvardiol and smash the world record for a defender, activating the Croatian's £96 million release clause.

That's the incredible claim from one report that suggests that the Lilywhites – whose fans have been rather vocal of late about the lack of investment into Antonio Conte's playing squad – are one of a number of clubs looking to land Gvardiol, who starred at the World Cup in Qatar last month.

The defender is still just 20 years old and was rumoured to be the subject of an eye-watering £75m bid from Chelsea last summer. Since then, he's signed an extension (opens in new tab) to his RB Leipzig deal, keeping him in the Bundesliga until someone activates a mammoth release clause of around €100m.

Tottenham's current transfer record stands at around £60m – which the north Londoners spent on Richarlison (Image credit: David Rogers/Getty Images)

BILD (opens in new tab) claims that despite interest from more frivolous spenders, Tottenham are surprise contenders to land the Croatian centre-back – but that Antonio Conte's future remains key to any move.

Transfer insider Dean Jones (opens in new tab) believes the current uncertainty around how long the manager will remain at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium could scupper the chances of Gvardiol moving, with Jones telling GiveMeSport (opens in new tab),“Essentially, we need to see how this season plays out first.”

“See whether Antonio Conte stays in charge.” he says. “See whether Fabio Paratici is still pulling the strings and can make something like this happen.

“It’s always been a case that Tottenham have had an interest in him.”

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte has asked to be backed in the transfer market by his employers (Image credit: Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

It would seem unlikely that Tottenham would spend quite so much on a player but with rumours of Middle Eastern investment, the north Londoners could be set to spend more to overhaul their squad under Conte.

Gvardiol is valued at €75m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

