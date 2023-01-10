Chelsea report: Blues face competition from Tottenham and Manchester United for Jordan Pickford

Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham are all considering a move for Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, according to reports.

The England international is happy at Everton (opens in new tab) and was poised to sign a new contract with the club late last year.

The goalkeeper's current deal runs until 2024 and the Toffees were keen to tie him down to fresh terms earlier this season.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter is under pressure amid a poor run of form (Image credit: Getty Images)

The club and the player reached a verbal agreement over a new five-year deal a few months ago, but Pickford is yet to put pen to paper.

The former Sunderland shot-stopper is happy to stay at Goodison Park but The Sun (opens in new tab) reports that there is a disagreement over pay.

Manchester United and Spurs are supposedly willing to double his current £100,000-per-week wages, while Chelsea would no doubt be happy to meet those demands too.

That leaves Everton in a difficult position, particularly as the club is in a tough financial position at present.

On the pitch, Frank Lampard's side look set to be involved in another relegation battle, a factor which could also affect the future of players like Pickford.

Everton dropped into the bottom three after a 4-1 thrashing by Brighton (opens in new tab) last week.

Tottenham Hotspur are also considering a swoop for Jordan Pickford (Image credit: Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Lampard is now under huge pressure at Goodison ahead of crunch clashes with Southampton (opens in new tab) and West Ham (opens in new tab) over the next week and a half.

And for as long as Everton are in danger of dropping a division, Pickford is unlikely to commit his future to the club.

