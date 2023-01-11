Chelsea report: Blues to enter race for Tottenham target Pedro Porro
Chelsea could challenge Tottenham for the Spaniard's signature, but any deal would be costly
Chelsea could join Tottenham in the race to sign Sporting CP right-back Pedro Porro, say reports, but the Blues face the same obstacle as their London rivals.
Recent reports said that Spurs were interested in signing the 23-year-old (opens in new tab) during the January transfer window.
Antonio Conte is keen to bolster his options at right wing-back, and the former Manchester City man has caught the eye.
However, 90Min (opens in new tab)claims that Chelsea could challenge their Premier League rivals for Porro’s signature this month.
The Stamford Bridge side also want some mid-season cover at right-back.
However, both clubs have been told that they will have to fork out Porro’s full £36.7m release clause if they want to bring him in this month.
Sporting are in no hurry to sell, as Porro has a deal until 2025 in Lisbon and only joined the club permanently at the start of the season.
The 23-year-old, who is valued at £22m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab), has impressed in Portugal this season, scoring two goals and providing 10 assists in 22 games.
He caught Spurs’ eye during their two meetings in the Champions League group stage, where Sporting took four points from the two games.
More Tottenham stories
Tottenham have been linked with a shock swoop for Harry Maguire, who could leave Manchester United this year (opens in new tab).
Tottenham target James Maddison could be about to leave Leicester (opens in new tab), according to their manager Brendan Rodgers.
And Spurs could go head-to-head with Manchester United for the signature of Ligue 1 striker Martin Terrier (opens in new tab).
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio.
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.