Chelsea report: Blues to enter race for Tottenham target Pedro Porro

Tottenham target Pedro Porro could be on his way to north London

Chelsea could join Tottenham in the race to sign Sporting CP right-back Pedro Porro, say reports, but the Blues face the same obstacle as their London rivals.

Recent reports said that Spurs were interested in signing the 23-year-old (opens in new tab) during the January transfer window.

Antonio Conte is keen to bolster his options at right wing-back, and the former Manchester City man has caught the eye.

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte wants January reinforcements. (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, 90Min (opens in new tab)claims that Chelsea could challenge their Premier League rivals for Porro’s signature this month.

The Stamford Bridge side also want some mid-season cover at right-back.

However, both clubs have been told that they will have to fork out Porro’s full £36.7m release clause if they want to bring him in this month.

Today's best deals on new Chelsea shirts (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Sporting are in no hurry to sell, as Porro has a deal until 2025 in Lisbon and only joined the club permanently at the start of the season.

The 23-year-old, who is valued at £22m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab), has impressed in Portugal this season, scoring two goals and providing 10 assists in 22 games.

He caught Spurs’ eye during their two meetings in the Champions League group stage, where Sporting took four points from the two games.

More Tottenham stories

Tottenham have been linked with a shock swoop for Harry Maguire, who could leave Manchester United this year (opens in new tab).

Tottenham target James Maddison could be about to leave Leicester (opens in new tab), according to their manager Brendan Rodgers.

And Spurs could go head-to-head with Manchester United for the signature of Ligue 1 striker Martin Terrier (opens in new tab).