Tottenham report: Real Madrid to launch massive bid for Harry Kane this summer
Tottenham captain Harry Kane enters the final year of his contract at the end of the season and Real Madrid are ready to pounce
Real Madrid are preparing a stunning €100 million summer bid for Tottenham and England captain Harry Kane, say reports.
Kane’s future has been the subject of much speculation in recent years; he came close to joining Manchester City (opens in new tab) in 2021 and attracted interest from Bayern Munich (opens in new tab) a year later.
The 29-year-old will enter the final year of his Spurs contract at the end of this season, and reports in Spain say Real Madrid are ready to pounce.
Todo Fichajes (opens in new tab) reports that Kane is the capital club’s top target as they look for a new striker following the failed pursuits of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland in recent widows.
Real have already contacted Kane’s representatives and Tottenham about a potential deal that could be worth around €100m (£88.5m).
There is optimism at the Bernabeu both that Bayern have cooled their interest and that Kane, who turns 30 in July, will be ready for a new challenge.
The striker has been in fine form for his club this season, scoring 15 goals in 18 Premier League appearances, and is valued at £80m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).
It’s been an up and down season for Spurs and they currently sit fifth, two points outside the top four.
Kane is yet to win a trophy in his career, finishing as a runner-up twice in the League Cup and once in the Champions League during his time in north London.
Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio.
