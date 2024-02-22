‘He’s one of the best in the world’: Tottenham star on the ‘little brother’ he plays with that everyone is underrating right now

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has decribed team-mate Destiny Udogie as "one of the best left-backs in the world" and says he is pushing the Italian left-back to be an even better player at Spurs.

Vicario signed for Tottenham from Empoli last summer and linked up with compatriot Udogie, who had joined from Udinese the previous year but remained on loan at the Serie A side for the 2022/23 season.

Both Vicario and Udogie have impressed for Ange Postecoglou's side this season and the goalkeeper says his team-mate, who he has previously described as being like a "little brother", is "an unbelievable player" who can get even better.

Destiny Udogie is like a brother to Vicario (Image credit: Getty Images)

"We have a great relationship because we’re Italian – we spend loads of time together at the training ground," Vicario told FourFourTwo in an exclusive interview.

"I try to push him to do extra work, maybe not just to train but also to come with me to the gym, because he’s got huge potential. He can still improve a lot.

"He’s not simply one of the best left-backs in the Premier League, but also the world. He’s only 21, so he must have the drive inside him to improve day-by-day – I try to push him.

"He’s a very good lad, an unbelievable player, and he has all the qualities to reach the top – he’s quick, he has superb technique, he’s a good defender and attacker... he has everything.

Following his impressive start to life at Spurs, Udogie made his debut for Italy as a substitute against Malta in October and went on to play the 90 minutes for the Azzurri in a 3-1 defeat to England three days later.

Vicario, meanwhile, has been a feature of Italy's squads for some time but is still waiting for his first international cap.

