Manchester United report: Red Devils to battle Tottenham for Ligue 1 scoring sensation

Manchester United and Tottenham could go head-to-head for the signature of Rennes striker Martin Terrier, according to reports.

Terrier is enjoying an excellent season in Ligue 1, having scored 11 goals in 20 appearances in all competitions.

The forward came to prominence last term when he found the back of the net 21 times in 46 games for Rennes.

His form has not escaped the attention of Premier League scouts, with United and Tottenham having both enquired about his availability.

That is according to a report by French publication Media Foot, which states that the English duo could make a move for Terrier in the upcoming winter window.

Terrier, who is valued at £30.9m by Transfermarkt, would no doubt welcome the opportunity to test himself at a higher level.

United are in the market for a new striker following Cristiano Ronaldo's exit by mutual consent last month, a development which has left Erik ten Hag short of options in attack.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are looking for a back-up to Harry Kane, with Richarlison having endured an injury-hit campaign following his summer switch from Everton.

United beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 in midweek to move to within a point of fourth-placed Tottenham, who were held to a 2-2 draw by Brentford on Boxing Day, in the Premier League table.

Ten Hag's team face Wolves at Molineux in the early kick-off on Saturday, while Tottenham will do battle with Aston Villa on New Year's Eve.

