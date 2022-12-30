Tottenham report: Spurs aim to prise Barcelona reserve away from Camp Nou

Tottenham have submitted an offer for Franck Kessie, according to reports, with the Ivory Coast international struggling for game time at Barcelona.

Kessie only moved to the Camp Nou last summer, signing a four-year contract after his deal with AC Milan (opens in new tab) came to an end.

But he has barely featured for Xavi Hernandez's side this term, appearing for just 214 minutes in La Liga - and starting only two games.

Today's best deals on new Tottenham Hotspur shirts (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

According to Spanish transfer insider Alfredo Martinez (opens in new tab), Tottenham (opens in new tab) are hoping to take advantage of the situation by landing Kessie on the cheap.

The north Londoners are said to have submitted a bid in the region of £13.3m for a player who is valued at £31m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

Despite his struggles so far, Kessie is unlikely to give up on his Barcelona career just a few months after joining the club.

However, the Blaugrana have well-documented financial issues and they may be tempted to cash in on a player who cost them nothing ahead of this season.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte admitted that he hopes to strengthen his squad in January after his team's 2-2 draw with Brentford (opens in new tab) on Boxing Day.

"I think if there is the opportunity to strengthen the squad, we will do something. You know which is our policy, you know very well which is our policy. We will try to follow this policy and to improve the team," he said.

"If there is the possibility to strengthen the squad we will do it. Otherwise, we will continue with these players, and I am happy with them."

More Tottenham stories

Tottenham are one of several clubs interested in Alexis Mac Allister (opens in new tab), who starred for Argentina at World Cup 2022.

Spurs are also keeping close tabs on Jordan Pickford, who is yet to put pen to paper on a new Everton contract (opens in new tab).

And the north Londoners could go head-to-head with Liverpool (opens in new tab) for the signature of Morocco international Sofyan Amrabat.