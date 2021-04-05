Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: Jose Mourinho targets Milan Skriniar to solve defensive issues

Jose Mourinho has identified Milan Skriniar as the perfect player to solve Tottenham Hotspur’s defensive problems.

According to Football Insider, Spurs held talks with Inter Milan in January but were unable to come to an agreement for their Slovakian centre-back.

After 18 months with Sampdoria, Skriniar joined Inter in July 2017 and has since established himself as one of Serie A’s finest defenders.

He has made 159 appearances in all competitions over the last four years, with his Champions League debut coming against Tottenham at the San Siro.

Skriniar would represent a significant upgrade on Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez, who have both looked badly short of confidence this season.

Toby Alderweireld recently turned 32 and can no longer be relied upon in the same way, while Joe Rodon has done well in his first season at Premier League level but needs more experience.

Mourinho believes that Skriniar fits the bill as a strong and brave defender heading towards the prime of his career.

Even as Inter close in on a first title for 10 years, when Mourinho was in charge of the Nerazzurri, financial problems could force the club to sell some of their best players on favourable terms this summer.

While the Spurs manager prides himself on his ability to organise a defence, his team have looked vulnerable at the back this season, repeatedly dropping points from winning positions.

Yesterday’s 2-2 draw with relegation-threatened Newcastle United was just another example of this worrying trend.

An underwhelming performance gave Tottenham supporters particular cause for concern as one of the division’s lowest scorers caused them constant problems.

Joelinton and Joe Willock both found their way onto the scoresheet, with good chances also falling to Miguel Almiron and Dwight Gayle.