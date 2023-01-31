Tottenham land top January target Spain international on £40m deal – report
Tottenham are close to finally sealing a deal for their top January target Pedro Porro
Pedro Porro’s transfer deadline day (opens in new tab) move from Sporting CP to Tottenham should be confirmed soon after reports that he is in London for a medical.
The Spain international has been a top target for Spurs throughout the January transfer window, but they’ve left it late to get a deal over the line.
The January window closes on Tuesday at 11pm for Premier League clubs – you can follow all the latest moves and gossip here. (opens in new tab)
According to BBC Sport (opens in new tab), Porro is having a medical in London and will soon complete an initial loan switch to Spurs.
The deal includes an obligation to buy for €45m (£40m) at the end of the season.
Porro will be Tottenham’s second January signing following the capture of winger Arnaud Danjuma on loan from Villarreal.
There are also likely to be some outgoings on deadline day, with Matt Doherty set to join Atletico Madrid on loan to free up space for Porro.
Djed Spence is also on the way out and looks set to join French side Rennes on loan for the rest of the season.
Former City player Porro joined Sporting for €8.5m last summer after two years on loan in the Portuguese capital.
The defender, who has one Spain cap to his name, has 11 assists and three goals to his name in 26 appearances this season.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio.
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.