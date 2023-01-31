Tottenham land top January target Spain international on £40m deal – report

Pedro Porro’s transfer deadline day (opens in new tab) move from Sporting CP to Tottenham should be confirmed soon after reports that he is in London for a medical.

The Spain international has been a top target for Spurs throughout the January transfer window, but they’ve left it late to get a deal over the line.

The January window closes on Tuesday at 11pm for Premier League clubs – you can follow all the latest moves and gossip here.

According to BBC Sport, Porro is having a medical in London and will soon complete an initial loan switch to Spurs.

The deal includes an obligation to buy for €45m (£40m) at the end of the season.

Porro will be Tottenham’s second January signing following the capture of winger Arnaud Danjuma on loan from Villarreal.

There are also likely to be some outgoings on deadline day, with Matt Doherty set to join Atletico Madrid on loan to free up space for Porro.

Djed Spence is also on the way out and looks set to join French side Rennes on loan for the rest of the season.

Former City player Porro joined Sporting for €8.5m last summer after two years on loan in the Portuguese capital.

The defender, who has one Spain cap to his name, has 11 assists and three goals to his name in 26 appearances this season.