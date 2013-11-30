Tottenham must bounce back, says Dawson

The White Hart Lane club host Manchester United on Sunday and will be looking to record a first win in four in the Premier League.

And Dawson knows the importance of erasing last week's nightmare trip to the Etihad Stadium - which saw Spurs a goal down in the first minute - from memory.

"Playing against Man United, they're a top team - top attackers - so we're going to have to be prepared better than we were last week and perform better than we did, but that's gone," he said.

"In the nine years since I've been here, I've never had a game like that, so that's history now and we look forward.

"It's always special whenever Manchester United come to the Lane. It's a game where we want to respond from what happened last week to bounce back. The 30,000 fans cheering us on will be a massive boost."

The 30-year-old is confident Andre Villas-Boas' men can turn things around, and praised the positive atmosphere in the squad.

"Two months ago, or six weeks, everyone was raving about how well we'd gelled, it's amazing what one result seems to turns people's opinions", he continued.

"We've got a fantastic squad in that dressing room, great players. The boys that have come in are fantastic lads.

"We want to be successful as a full squad and we have to do that.

"Things don't always go like we want them to and last week didn't, but we stay strong. Mentally we're all together and we know what our aim is, come the end of the season to be in the top four and hopefully we can bring some silverware back."

Dawson has made 18 appearances in all competitions for Tottenham this season.