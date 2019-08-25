Tottenham team news vs Newcastle: Ndombele out but Son returns

Tottenham are without club record signing Tanguy Ndombele for the visit of Newcastle.

The midfielder has a minor thigh injury and misses out, along with Juan Foyth and Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring).

However, Son Heung-min starts after serving a three-game ban, but Dele Alli is not yet match fit following a hamstring injury.

Newcastle striker Joelinton limped out of the loss at Norwich but is fit enough to start in north London.

He is joined in the side by winger Allan Saint-Maximin, who missed the game at Carrow Road with a hamstring problem.

However, full-back DeAndre Yedlin (groin), central defender Florian Lejeune (knee) and Dwight Gayle (hamstring) are still missing, while fellow striker Andy Carroll continues his quest for full match fitness.

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Walker-Peters, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Lamela, Lucas, Son, Kane.

Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Lascelles, Dummett, Ritchie, Hayden, Longstaff, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Joelinton.

READ MORE

Why ‘Levynomics’ might have finally stopped working for Tottenham Hotspur

When Ossie's dream began – how Ardiles, Villa and England's first foreigners changed football forever

Ranked! The 15 best underrated goals from unfashionable Premier League players