Tottenham report: Bayern Munich chief responds to rumoured Harry Kane interest

Bayern Munich’s sporting director has dismissed rumoured interest in Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane, insisting the German club have never been involved in talks.

The German giants sold star striker Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona this summer, and England skipper Kane was among the potential replacements mooted by the media.

However, Bayern director Hasan Salihamidzic denied there was every any real interest from Bavaria.

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamdzic said he never entered talks for Harry Kane. (Image credit: S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images)

“I haven't spoken to anyone at Harry Kane's camp,” Salihamidzic told Sport1 (via Goal). (opens in new tab)

“We have faith in our players. Serge [Gnabry], Sadio [Mane], [Eric Maxim] Choupu-Moting and [Mathys] Tel.

“These are guys who should grow into it. We have eight players for four positions. In the end you have to see what the market has to offer, and we didn't find anyone is better than what was already in our squad.”

Bayern reinforced their attack over the summer by bringing in Mane from Liverpool (opens in new tab)and 17-year-old sensation Tel from Rennes.

Sadio Mane was brought in from Liverpool to strengthen Bayern's attack. (Image credit: Stefan Matzke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images)

The teenager has already made an impact in Munich, scoring in a DFB-Pokal game against Viktoria Koln to become Bayern’s youngest-ever scorer before becoming their youngest Bundesliga goalscorer in a 2-2 draw with Stuttgart at the weekend.

“He's 17, but he has qualities that not many in the world have,” Salihamidzic said.

“He has the potential to be great. He's the best talent in Europe at this position.”

Although Tel has had a strong start to the season, Bayern haven’t by their high standards, as the draw with Stuttgart was their third in a row in the Bundesliga.

In an exclusive with FourFourTwo this year, Kane spoke of his ambition to remain at Tottenham (Image credit: Future)

Julian Nagelsmann’s side are third in the standings with 12 points, two behind surprise early leaders Union Berlin.

However, they got their European campaign off to a perfect start last week by beating Inter Milan 2-0 at San Siro, ahead of their home clash with Barcelona on Tuesday.

