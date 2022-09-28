Tottenham report: Bayern Munich revive Harry Kane interest as contact is made

Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane remains a top target for Bayern Munich, according to reports.

The England skipper was linked with the German champions during the summer transfer window following Robert Lewandowski’s move to Barcelona.

Nothing came of the speculation, but Kicker (opens in new tab)reports that Bayern’s interest is still alive.

Kane has started the season in fine form. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Bavarians have made contact with Kane’s representatives about a potential move.

Kane will enter the final year of his Spurs contract next summer, although his boyhood club want to extend the deal.

Teenager Mathys Tel was the only centre-forward that Bayern brought in this summer to fill the void vacated by Lewandowski, although Sadio Mane also arrived from Liverpool to bolster the attack.

Former Rennes starlet Tel, 17, got off to an impressive start with two goals in his first five appearances, but Bayern have had a tricky start to the 2022/23 campaign.

Nagelsmann's Bayern have got off to a slow start this season. (Image credit: PA)

Julian Nagelsmann’s side are fifth in the Bundesliga standings after seven rounds after picking up 12 points from a possible 21.

Kane has started the season in flying form, scoring six goals in seven Premier League matches – a tally only bettered by Manchester City’s unstoppable Erling Haaland.

