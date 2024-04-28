Tottenham report: Expert tips Spurs to make surprise signing this summer

Tottenham Hotspur have been tipped to make a surprise signing this summer as manager Ange Postecoglou looks to strengthen his midfield at the north London club.

Spurs lost all-time top scorer Harry Kane last summer, but brought in a number of new signings, including James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, Guglielmo Vicario and Brennan Johnson.

Despite a largely positive season for the club, Tottenham have had injury problems and Postecoglou has warned that the rebuild will take more time.

Ederson in action for Atalanta against Monza in April 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A new midfielder is thought to be high on the list of priorities for the Australian, who is understood to be targeting a player for the number six role at Spurs.

Speaking on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham podcast, Spurs-supporting journalist and club expert Alasdair Gold said: "Number six is a more difficult one really. In terms of I feel like a number six will be a real data signing, someone who can do a bit of everything.

"They've been heavily linked with Ederson and it's a funny one with him because depending on who you speak to whether he’s a natural number six or not.

"I'll say Ederson for that role for now, but I feel like maybe that number six role will be more of a data-based one that people are surprised by and it comes from left field, we will see."

Ederson, who has played at Atalanta since 2022, is a Brazilian Under-20 international who has also been linked with Newcastle United in recent times.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are also looking to bring in another attacker this summer, with Genoa's Icelandic international Albert Gundmundsson one name linked with a move to N17.

