Tottenham in shock move for Anthony Martial: report

By Mark White
published

Tottenham could move for Anthony Martial, in a transfer shock that could see the Frenchman revitalise his career in London

Tottenham target Anthony Martial of Manchester United in action during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James Park on December 2, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)
Anthony Martial could be set for a shock move (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur might be about to sign Manchester United flop, Anthony Martial.

Martial joined from Monaco in 2015 for a fee that eventually rose to £45 million – though the Frenchman could have cost the Red Devils another £10m if other bonuses had been met. The Monagasques clearly rated their young forward, too, inserting a clause for if he ever won the Ballon d'Or.

