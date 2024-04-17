Tottenham in shock move for Anthony Martial: report

Tottenham Hotspur might be about to sign Manchester United flop, Anthony Martial.

Martial joined from Monaco in 2015 for a fee that eventually rose to £45 million – though the Frenchman could have cost the Red Devils another £10m if other bonuses had been met. The Monagasques clearly rated their young forward, too, inserting a clause for if he ever won the Ballon d'Or.

The 28-year-old has never come close to that level at Old Trafford, however, hitting double-figures in the league three times in nine, enduring tough relationships with managers and this season, seeing Rasmus Hojlund assume the spot of first-choice centre-forward.

Rasmus Hojlund is Manchester United's first-choice No.9 (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Tuttosport, however, that hasn't put Tottenham off the idea of bringing the 30-cap attacker to the capital, when his Manchester United deal expires this summer.

Martial is of interest to a few Italian clubs but Spurs are reportedly holding off on matching the forward's demands – a three-year deal worth £100,000 a week – until they find out which competition they'll qualify for next season.

In FourFourTwo's view, this move could have some truth: Ange Postecoglou has already rehabilitated one Premier League flop forward in Timo Werner and the talent that Martial was touted to have at one stage would be an intriguing prospect for the Australian. But it's hard to believe that the famously conservative Lilywhites would be willing to stake so much of Martial turning his career around.

Postecoglou could be convinced to give Martial a chance (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Frenchman's performances have looked way below what's expected of a top attacker in the last season or two, with a loan to Sevilla bringing even more disappointment. Even with no transfer fee to pay, Spurs may well be keener on signing stars with more potential on contracts that are considerably lower than what Martial is asking for.

The United star is worth €10m according to Transfermarkt.

