Tottenham report: Ivan Perisic on his way in January move to north London

Tottenham Hotspur are lining up a move for Antonio Conte's former player, Ivan Perisic to move in January.

That's according to reports from Sport 1, who claim that the 32-year-old is keen to link back up with Conte. The pair won the Scudetto together at Inter Milan, with Perisic making 42 appearances in all competitions across the season, scoring five goals.

Conte has already expressed his discontent with the Tottenham squad but stated that he's not interested in talking publically about transfers. Perisic, however, is a low-key signing that could well boost Spurs' chances of a top-four finish.

The north Londoners were spectacularly overturned in the Europa Conference League to Slovenian minnows Mura, with the Italian boss fuming with his players after the game.

Despite Conte saying otherwise, though, reports have linked the Lilywhites with plenty of January transfer activity.

Matthijs De Ligt is perhaps the biggest name that the club have been linked with. Conte is said to want to bolster his defence and the recent injury to summer signing Cristian Romero has perhaps accelerated the need for centre-back reinforcement.

Midfielders are also on the agenda for Tottenham. Franck Kessie is one name that's been touted as a potential ball-winner to come in and strengthen the team in the centre of the park, while there have been rumours linking more creative midfielders to the side. A return for Christian Eriksen may be on the cards - but seems unlikely.

In attack, both north London signs have reportedly registered an interest with Dusan Vlahovic of Fiorentina. The rangy Serbian has been impressive up front in Serie A this term and Tottenham view him as a potential heir to Harry Kane, should the England captain depart the club soon.

Rumours of Gareth Bale rejoining still persist, too.