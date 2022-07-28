Tottenham report: Spurs told how much they will need to pay for Nicolo Zaniolo

Tottenham have received a major boost in their pursuit of Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, with the Italian club having named their asking price.

Spurs (opens in new tab) have had a busy summer so far, agreeing deals for Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Clement Lenglet, Ivan Perisic, Djed Spence and Fraser Forster.

Antonio Conte's side look set to challenge for silverware this season, which they will begin with a game against Southampton (opens in new tab) next weekend.

But their transfer business might not be done yet, with Zaniolo having been heavily linked with a switch to north London over the last week or so.

According to Sportmediaset, Roma are holding out for £42m for the former Inter (opens in new tab) man.

Jose Mourinho wants to keep Zaniolo at the Stadio Olimpico but his superiors could be tempted to cash in if their demands are met.

The report states that Tottenham are the only club both willing and able to pay such a fee for the 23-year-old, who has also been linked with Juventus (opens in new tab).

However, it remains to be seen whether or not Spurs follow through on their interest by submitting a formal offer for the Italy international.

They will also be wary of Zaniolo's injury history, with the attacking midfielder having suffered two ACL tears in the past.

Meanwhile Conte has spoken about the need to integrate Tottenham's new signings into the squad.

"We want to continue to grow with ambition," he told the Daily Mail (opens in new tab) last week. 'It is not simple for the club to go into the transfer market and sign players free like Perisic and Forster, sign players on loan like Lenglet, sign players with money like Richarlison, Bissouma and Spence.

'When you go into the transfer market you try not to waste money but, up until now, I think we invested the right money. People have been surprised by the timing but when the vision is clear I feel confident. Fabio [Paratici, the managing director] is helping a lot in this situation.

'Then I go to train and try to improve the team and the squad. We are working very well but it is important to know we need patience.

"We have just started this path and other teams are signing important players and spending a lot of money."