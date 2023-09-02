Tottenham tipped to move for £80m striker as Harry Kane replacement in January

Tottenham have been linked with an £80 million move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney in January as a replacement for Harry Kane.

Spurs signed Argentine forward Alejo Veliz from Rosario Central in the summer, but manager Ange Postecoglou has already said that the 19-year-old will need time to settle before making his first-team debut.

The north London club were linked with a number of other strikers over the summer, including Chelsea's out-of-favour forward Romelu Lukaku, but no new number 9 was signed in the end.

That has seen Richarlison start in the club's first three Premier League games this term, but the Brazilian has struggled to make an impact and was on the bench for Tottenham's trip to Burnley on Saturday.

Tottenham did sign Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson on deadline day, but he is a winger and a centre-forward still seems necessary following Kane's departure – even though Spurs are now playing a different style of football.

And according to Football London, a move for Toney could be on the cards in January.

The Brentford forward is currently out after he received an eight-month ban from the FA for betting breaches, but he is due to return to action in January.

Speaking to entrepreneur Steven Bartlett last month in the Diary Of A CEO podcast, Toney revealed he is ready to take a step up and named Liverpool and Arsenal as possible destinations after Brentford.

More Tottenham stories

In FourFourTwo's Season Preview, we look at why Tottenham fans can be excited again for the future.

Spurs wrapped up the signing of Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson on deadline day, but missed out on a top midfield target.

The north London club were also keen to sign Barcelona's Ansu Fati on loan, but the 20-year-old moved to Brighton instead.