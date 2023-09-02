Tottenham tipped to move for £80m striker as Harry Kane replacement in January
Spurs signed Argentine centre-forward Alejo Veliz this summer, but manager Ange Postecoglou is still targeting an experienced no. 9
Tottenham have been linked with an £80 million move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney in January as a replacement for Harry Kane.
Spurs signed Argentine forward Alejo Veliz from Rosario Central in the summer, but manager Ange Postecoglou has already said that the 19-year-old will need time to settle before making his first-team debut.
The north London club were linked with a number of other strikers over the summer, including Chelsea's out-of-favour forward Romelu Lukaku, but no new number 9 was signed in the end.
That has seen Richarlison start in the club's first three Premier League games this term, but the Brazilian has struggled to make an impact and was on the bench for Tottenham's trip to Burnley on Saturday.
Tottenham did sign Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson on deadline day, but he is a winger and a centre-forward still seems necessary following Kane's departure – even though Spurs are now playing a different style of football.
And according to Football London, a move for Toney could be on the cards in January.
The Brentford forward is currently out after he received an eight-month ban from the FA for betting breaches, but he is due to return to action in January.
Speaking to entrepreneur Steven Bartlett last month in the Diary Of A CEO podcast, Toney revealed he is ready to take a step up and named Liverpool and Arsenal as possible destinations after Brentford.
More Tottenham stories
In FourFourTwo's Season Preview, we look at why Tottenham fans can be excited again for the future.
Spurs wrapped up the signing of Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson on deadline day, but missed out on a top midfield target.
The north London club were also keen to sign Barcelona's Ansu Fati on loan, but the 20-year-old moved to Brighton instead.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
Most Popular
By Mark White
By Mark White