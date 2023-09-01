Tottenham confirm deadline day deal for forward, but midfielder move is OFF

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed one deadline day deal, but fans hoping for a flurry of late transfers will have been left disappointed on Friday as no further signings were made before the close of the window.

As expected, Brennan Johnson completed his move from Nottingham Forest, with the Welsh international arriving in a deal which runs until 2029.

Spurs are believed to have paid around £47.5 million for the 22-year-old, a former England youth international who later chose to represent Wales and has made 20 appearances for his country at senior level.

Johnson was one of the top targets of new manager Ange Postecoglou and adds strength in depth to Spurs' attacking options.

However, there were no further additions on deadline day as a move for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher failed to materialise.

Spurs had reportedly bid around £40m in a verbal offer for the 23-year-old, but the transfer was dependent upon Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg leaving the club.

According to the Evening Standard, the Dane was not interested in joining Fulham, while no agreement could be reached with Atletico Madrid for his signing.

Tottenham were also keen on Bournemouth centre-back Lloyd Kelly, but a late deal for the defender was made impossible after the north London club failed to find a buyer for Eric Dier on Friday.

