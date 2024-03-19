Tottenham chasing wonderkid defender who is considered a 'special talent': report

Tottenham are interested in signing a wonderkid defender in the summer transfer window, as Ange Postecoglou looks to bolster his options at the back.

Though Radu Dragusin arrived in the January transfer window to add cover for Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, Tottenham are still light at centre-back having seen Ben Davies and Emerson Royal both fill in at that position so far this term.

But with Eric Dier likely to make a move permanently away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Spurs would welcome another option ahead of playing in European competition again in 2024/25.

Spurs signed Dragusin in January for more defensive cover

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Tottenham are interested in signing Barcelona centre-back Mikayil Faye, who has been impressing for the Blaugrana's reserve side this season.

Faye only joined Barcelona in the summer from Croatian side NK Kustosija, following a promising youth career in his native Senegal. He signed a four-year contract to keep him in Catalonia until 2027, though Tottenham could reportedly attempt to bring him to north London a lot sooner than that.

Fabrizio Romano claims that Nice, Lens, Ajax and Girona were all interested in signing the 19-year-old in January, but Barcelona consider him a "special talent" and therefore blocked any potential move.

Faye has impressed Spurs

The Senegalese defender is a capable of playing centre-back as well as left-back, and though he hasn't made his debut in the senior Barcelona side, Xavi did include him on the bench for their 1-0 win against Mallorca last week.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are interested in Faye due to his ability on the ball and agression in defending. While he has received two red cards for Barcelona B this term, Faye's style of play could slot in well in Postecoglou's backline, alongside Cristian Romero.

Transfermarkt values Faye at just £1m, though he has a reported release clause of £342m.

