Tottenham transfer news: Harry Winks considers January exit ahead of Euro 2020

Harry Winks is considering leaving Tottenham in January due to concerns over his international status.

Winks has struggled for game time at club level so far this season, with Jose Mourinho settling on a midfield partnership of Moussa Sissoko and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The England international has started only three Premier League games in 2020/21, all of which were in September.

Winks has been a much more regular fixture in Spurs’ Europa League line-ups, but he is nonetheless concerned about a lack of action.

The midfielder has slipped down the pecking order in recent months, having previously been a key player under Mauricio Pochettino and early on in Mourinho’s tenure.

But Winks did not even come off the bench against LASK on Thursday and is now considering his future, according to the Daily Mirror.

Winks has won 10 caps for England and is desperate to play for his country at Euro 2020, which has been rescheduled for next summer.

Gareth Southgate is a big fan of the 24-year-old, who played in all three of England’s matches in last month’s international break.

However, the Three Lions boss has plenty of options at his disposal and has made it clear that players not playing regularly will be disadvantaged when it comes to selecting his squad for the 24-team competition.

Winks is not the only England international to find himself out in the cold at Tottenham, with Dele Alli having barely played this season.

The former MK Dons man started against Everton on the opening day of the Premier League campaign but has barely featured since.

Tottenham are currently top of the table and Mourinho will feel their standing justifies his selection decisions.

Spurs will be looking to maintain their position at the summit when they take on arch-rivals Arsenal in Sunday’s north London derby.

