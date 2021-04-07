Tottenham transfer news: Spurs eye summer swoop for RB Leipzig’s Marcel Sabitzer

Tottenham are weighing up a summer swoop for RB Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, according to reports.

Jose Mourinho has come under pressure at times this season, with Spurs having slipped from top spot in the Premier League to sixth place.

The north London side now face a battle to qualify for the Champions League, although they are only three points adrift of the top four at the time of writing.

Tottenham also have the chance to win their first piece of silverware since 2008 when they face Manchester City in the final of the League Cup later this month.

Criticism of Mourinho has been mounting in recent weeks, but reports suggest Daniel Levy has not yet lost faith in the Portuguese.

Levy is willing to back Mourinho in the transfer market this summer, and Football Insider reports that Sabitzer is among the manager’s targets.

The story states that Spurs are laying the groundwork for a move at the end of the season, with Mourinho a big admirer of the Austria international.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has excelled since joining the club last summer and the Tottenham boss believes Sabitzer would further strengthen his team’s midfield.

The 27-year-old is out of contract in 2022 and Leipzig are expected to cash in on him at the end of the season unless he puts pen to paper on an extension.

Tottenham first made contact with Sabitzer in January and believe he would be interested in a move to the Premier League.

The versatile midfielder has scored six goals and provided two assists in the Bundesliga this term.

Sabitzer has made more than 200 appearances for Leipzig since joining the German outfit from Rapid Vienna in 2014.

He was named in the Champions League Squad of the Season in 2019/20, as Leipzig reached the semi-finals for the first time in their history.

