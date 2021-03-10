Tottenham transfer news: Spurs yet to discuss extending Gareth Bale’s loan deal

Tottenham have yet to discuss extending Gareth Bale’s loan deal by another 12 months, according to reports.

The Wales international re-joined Spurs on a season-long loan last summer.

Bale has spent much of the season on the bench after struggling to work his way into Jose Mourinho’s first team.

However, he has featured more regularly in recent weeks and responded with six goals in his last five appearances in all competitions.

That has led to talk that Tottenham could extend the deal by another 12 months, although there is no automatic extension clause within the arrangement.

But according to the Evening Standard , the Spurs hierarchy have yet to hold talks with Real Madrid or Bale’s representatives.

Madrid are keen to offload the 31-year-old on a permanent basis this summer as they seek to free up space in their wage bill.

Los Blancos cover more than half of Bale’s reported £600,000-a-week pay packet, and they are looking to get his earnings off the books as they consider a move for either Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe.

Bale has no future at the Santiago Bernabeu for as long as Zinedine Zidane remains at the helm.

And with his contract in Spain running until 2022, it is hard to see Bale playing for Madrid again.

However, Tottenham have not yet sought discussions with the Spanish giants, which suggests they are yet to make up their mind over whether or not to keep hold of the Welshman.

Mourinho believes Bale’s upturn in form is down to the removal of “psychological scars”.

“It is not that we have challenged him or anything,” he told AS . “We have only supported him.

“I found psychological scars in him. When you are a couple of seasons with many injuries, the important thing is not only the muscular scars, but also the psychological ones, which bring fear and instability.

“There is a moment when you are working well and when everyone around you is supporting you to the maximum. At that moment the psychological barrier is broken. And he has done it. It was him, not us."

Tottenham face Dinamo Zagreb in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday.

