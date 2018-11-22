Tottenham 'working so hard' on Eriksen renewal – Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino confirmed Tottenham are "working so hard" to extend Christian Eriksen's contract beyond 2020.

Eriksen has been a key player at Spurs ever since he joined from Ajax in 2013 and the club are eager to tie him down to a new long-term deal.

Media reports suggest the two parties have been in talks for several months, but rumours of tentative interest from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Barcelona have often lingered in the background.

Speculation in August claimed Spurs and Eriksen's representatives had come to a stalemate in negotiations, but Pochettino seems optimistic about the situation and is adamant the club is putting a lot of effort into discussions.

"He [Eriksen] knows, and we know what we are doing," Pochettino told reporters on Thursday.

"We are working so hard. The club is trying to take the best decision. Christian will take the best decision.

"I am not worried, but I prefer he is going to sign a new contract and stay a long time with Tottenham."

Eriksen's team-mate Dele Alli attracted headlines during the international break when he was purportedly filmed drunk in the lobby of a London hotel during the early hours of the morning.

In the video, Alli – who was accompanied by England team-mate Ross Barkley – appears to have an argument with hotel staff, but Pochettino is not concerned, convinced neither player has done anything untoward.

"I saw, I saw the video," Pochettino added. "[They did] nothing wrong, nothing wrong.

"We create a problem when there's not a problem. I defend and back the player in that situation. It's a video. Today that is completely unfair [to film them].

"It's difficult to understand the people doing that. I back them, Dele and Ross Barkley. For me, it's not a point to discuss. For me, no comment. I think it's nothing that we need to talk about."

