Tottenham's Eric Dier piles in on Brexit via Twitter

Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier has weighed in on the biggest political issue of the moment: Brexit.

The England World Cup star made a surprise incursion into the UK political scene this morning with a tweet apparently in favour of a referendum on Britain’s exit from the European Union.

Dier, who lived in Portugal between the ages of seven and 20 and speaks fluent Portuguese, gave cheer to pro-Remain campaigners this morning with a tweet that simply read: “#PeoplesVote”.

People’s Vote is the campaign group calling for a referendum on Brexit with a view to staying in the EU, and organised a march in London last year that was attended by a reported 700,000 people.

Over the past two days, British MPs have rejected prime minister Theresa May’s Brexit agreement with the EU for a second time, as well as voting to oppose a no-deal Brexit, which is the default for Britain’s departure from Europe on March 29. This has reignited calls for another public vote on the issue to break what is being seen as a deadlock in Westminster.

To confirm, this was sarcasm. I’m completely against a “People’s Vote”.



Even the name of it implies that it wasn’t “people” who voted in 2016.



MPs voting against a No Deal Brexit yesterday should be utterly ashamed of themselves.



The “people” are being ignored!! https://t.co/Ct9RjyFShX— Karl Henry (@karlhenry08) March 14, 2019

Dier’s remarks are unusual: few top-flight footballers air their political views during their careers – although many are more open once they finish playing.

Match of the Day host Gary Lineker is one of the most high-profile backers of the People’s Vote campaign, and has been linked with helping launch a new political party, while Cardiff manager Neil Warnock, former Everton manager Sam Allardyce, former England goalkeeper Peter Shilton and Spurs winger Chris Waddle have all come out in favour of leaving the EU.