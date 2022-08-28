Tottenham's Harry Kane draws level with Andy Cole on all-time list of PL scorers

Harry Kane has moved up to joint-third alongside former Newcastle and Manchester United striker Andy Cole in the list of all-time Premier League top scorers following his double for Tottenham at Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Kane opened the scoring for Spurs with a well-placed – although not sweetly struck – shot into the corner in the first half.

That was the England captain's 200th league goal, with 186 of those having come in the Premier League and the other 14 during his loan spells away from Tottenham.

The 29-year-old then missed a great chance to make it 2-0 in the second half as he saw a penalty saved by Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Dean Henderson, but he did head home from a Richarlison cross to double Spurs' lead after 81 minutes.

⚽ Most @premierleague goals260 Alan Shearer208 Wayne Rooney187 HARRY KANE187 Andy Cole pic.twitter.com/EN8vCfzQ6mAugust 28, 2022

Kane now has 187 Premier League goals in 286 appearances for Tottenham and is level with Cole, who netted 187 in 414 games for Newcastle, Manchester United, Fulham, Blackburn Rovers and Portsmouth.

Only two players – Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer on 208 and 260, respectively – are now ahead of Kane on the all-time list of Premier League top scorers and at 29, the Spurs striker will be confident of finishing his career at the top of the pile.