Totti set to become Roma director

Francesco Totti seemingly called time on his storied playing career, revealing he will become a Roma director soon.

Totti left boyhood club Roma at the end of last season – ending his 25-year association with the Serie A side's first team.

The 40-year-old forward has been linked with Tokyo Verdy in Japan's second division, however, the Roma great appears set for a return to the Italian capital.

"I haven't signed anything yet, I'm not yet a Roma executive but I'll soon become one," Totti told Premium Sport after meeting with president James Pallotta.

Totti made 786 appearances for Roma in all competitions, scoring 307 goals.

The former Italy international also led Roma to the Scudetto in 2000-01.

New Roma head coach Eusebio Di Francesco – who replaced Luciano Spalletti – was also asked about Totti's future on Thursday.

"Totti's meeting with Pallotta? I don't know what was said," Di Francesco said.

"I hope Francesco remains close to us with a defined role. Roma and Totti are often talked about, but it's wrong: Totti is Roma and Roma is Totti."