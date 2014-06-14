Toure and Drogba available for Japan clash

Lamouchi said Toure (hamstring) and Drogba (groin) were both ready to be selected, although refused to confirm what capacity - if any - the pair would be involved in on Saturday in Recife.

"All my players are ready to play on Sunday, but I can't say they are all 100 per cent," Lamouchi said ahead of their Group C curtain raiser.

"As you know, we have had some little problems with players not being fully fit, but they have recovered well.

"Some of them did not play enough before joining the national team.

"But everybody will be available, however I cannot say that everybody will be at 100 per cent."

Galatasaray forward Drogba, 36, is likely appearing at a World Cup for the final time, and Lamouchi said he has nothing to prove.

The Tunisian coach said the former Chelsea man would be ready to take on the Japanese.

"Didier Drogba is doing great. He has fully overcome the injury he suffered playing for Galatasaray," Lamouchi said.

"Our medical staff have done an exceptional job.

"He has had to make enormous sacrifices and effort to make it here, in order to be at his best.

"He does not have prove himself.

"He is a real champion, a great professional and a great competitor.

"His experience and quality will be very useful. He's in great shape."