Toure or Silva? City fans to decide West Brom goal

Manchester City fans have been invited to help settle whether Yaya Toure or David Silva should be credited with the side's first goal in Monday's 3-0 win at West Brom.

Manuel Pellegrini's side broke the deadlock in the ninth minute at The Hawthorns as Silva flicked Toure's scuffed shot goalwards, the ball trickling past Boaz Myhill via another deflection off Craig Dawson.

Both players have laid claim to the goal since, but the final decision over who the strike belongs to is City's.

However, the club have passed that responsibility on to their fans, who can vote for their choice on Twitter.